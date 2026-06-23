RPF Kota Returns Passenger’s Bag Containing Jewellery Worth ₹21 Lakh | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Under “Operation Amanat,” RPF Kota recovered a trolley bag containing gold, silver and other valuables worth approximately Rs 21 lakh and returned it safely to the passenger.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said Rail Madad alerted RPF that passenger Ajay Prakash Pandey, travelling from Lal Kuan to Vadodara on 22976 Ramnagar–Bandra Terminus Superfast Express, alighted at Badaun station for water.

However, the train departed before he could hop on, and his valuables were left on the train.

At Kota station, Sub-Inspector Captain Singh and Constable Rahul Raghuvanshi recovered the luggage, deposited it at the RPF post and informed the passenger.

Pandey arrived at the post. After verifying documents and matching bills before witnesses, Sub-Inspector Suraj Singh Parmar handed over the luggage.

The recovered items included about 80 grams of gold coins, two and a half kilograms of silver bars, a laptop and charger, fifteen saris and documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, valued at approximately Rs 21 lakh.