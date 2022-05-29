RMC polls: Congress seeks applications from aspirants by June 5

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of local body elections, Congress has also commenced its preparations here in the Ratlam district.

City Congress president Mahendra Kataria on Sunday informed that a crucial meeting of Congress leaders and office bearers was held.

Kataria informed that it was decided in the meeting that by June 5 applications will be sought from the aspirants of the party ticket for the post of Mayor and corporators of Ratlam Municipal Corporation for the consideration by the Congress election committee.

The meeting was addressed by All India Congress Committee secretary Kuldeep Indora and the district in charge of Congress Amitabh Mandloi.

In the meeting, Congress leaders and office bearers gave their suggestions for the ensuing civic body elections. He said that after this meeting, a meeting of the Congress Nagar Nigam election committee formed by MPCC was also held, It was attended by Amitabh Mandloi, Yasmin Sherani, Mayank Jat, Nilesh Sharma, Mahip Mishra and Meena Bagga.