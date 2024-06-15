Riviera Farms Rave Party: Kashish Reveals Names Of Over A Dozen Organisers Of After Parties At Farmhouses

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kashish Wadhwani, who was caught in connection with the rave party in Riviera Farms, revealed the names of about a dozen people, who also organise parties in other farmhouses in the city. The police have also prepared a list of a dozen farmhouses where parties are organised. The prime accused of the case were on the run till the filing of the report.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Kashish was sent to jail by ACP on Friday. Her role was to invite people to the after parties and she used to get a commission of 5 per cent per invite. The prime accused in the case are Sonu Gupta and Hitesh Singhani. A team has been sent out of the city to search for them.

Kashish informed the police that she worked in some pubs in the city so she knew many youths, who wanted to join after parties. The prime accused had given the work to invite people to their parties.

She allegedly informed the police that there are more than a dozen people in the city, who organise the parties in more than a dozen farmhouses, most of which are situated in the rural area. The police have prepared a list of the youths and the farmhouses and further investigation is on. Meena said that after the arrest of the prime accused, action would be taken against the farmhouses where parties were organised illegally.

Letters were also written by DCP Meena to some farmhouse owners not to organise rave parties or after parties illegally otherwise police would take action against them.

Gupta had taken farmhouse on lease for parties

Police said that prime accused Sonu Gupta had taken the farmhouse on lease for the parties. The farmhouse owner Subrato Roy was also called by the police. He showed the agreement to the police. The farmhouse where the party was being organised was sealed by the police. No direct role of Roy was found in the party.