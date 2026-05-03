Rise of Student-Led Movements In Indore: How POART Encourages Creativity & Freedom Of Expression Among Gen-Zs

The Rise of Student-Led Movements: The Story of POART and Its Impact | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What began as a small group of seven students has now transformed into one of Devi Ahilya University’s most vibrant and inclusive platforms for creativity. POART, founded by Utkrash Dev Bundela, is a student-led initiative that provides a stage for artistic expression across multiple forms, including poetry, music, dance, storytelling, and more.

"The idea for POART came from a simple yet powerful realisation: many students possess immense talent but lack the opportunity to showcase it," shared Utkarsh.

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Bundela, who was passionate about helping every student showcase their talent, wanted to create a platform for them. He recalled the early days of the club, saying, “In every university, there are countless students with talent, poets who write in silence, musicians who never step onto a stage, and performers waiting for an opportunity to be seen. POART was created to change that narrative.”

Starting with intimate sessions like open mics and jamming sessions, POART became a safe space for students to step out of their shells. “It was about creating an environment where students could express themselves without fear of judgment. The hesitation was gone once they saw that they were part of something bigger,” Bundela added.

What started with just seven members soon grew into a thriving community of over 150 active participants. Today, POART’s reach extends beyond campus boundaries, with more than 5,000 people engaging with its digital community. "As POART grew, we created Trivera, its flagship fest, a celebration of creativity and innovation."

Trivera was conceptualised to combine the essence of what big events offer students with fests, stalls, handicrafts, and to provide a safe space for students to showcase their talents to a larger audience. Utkarsh explained, “We wanted to build a fest that wasn’t just about performances, but one that would spark meaningful conversations and inspire creativity in all forms.”

The event included thought-provoking sessions with notable speakers as well as performances by stand-up comedian Onkar Yadav and wellness educator Shubhangi Chauhan.

Despite limited resources, the students behind POART pulled together to organise Trivera, proving the power of collaboration and passion. “This experience showed that when students come together with a shared vision, they can accomplish anything,” Bundela stated.

Utkarsh (Left) | FP Photo

However, the success of POART and Trivera wasn’t only built on passion and hard work. The group also found creative ways to generate revenue, ensuring their long-term sustainability. Bundela explained, “We realised early on that to keep our events growing and impactful, we needed support. Sponsorships became a vital source of funding, allowing us to bring larger events like Trivera to life.” POART reached out to local businesses and organisations, securing sponsors who saw the value in supporting student-driven cultural events.

At the same time, Bundela emphasizes that their success was not solely reliant on external funding. “At the heart of this movement, we’ve always been committed to making it work, regardless of the challenges. Each of us contributes our time, effort, and creativity to ensure POART’s success,” he said. The student team took on various roles, from event management and content creation to performance coordination, demonstrating a true spirit of self-reliance.

From its humble beginnings to becoming a movement that has reshaped the cultural landscape at Devi Ahilya University, POART stands as a testament to the impact that student-led initiatives can have. Bundela concluded, “It’s about creating platforms where youth can be seen, heard, and celebrated. This is just the beginning.”

With sponsorships supporting their initiatives and a team that believes in its vision, POART continues to grow, making sure that creativity finds a place for expression in every corner of campus life.