Indore Tales: Gen-Zs Find Beatboxing As A Powerful Medium Of Self-Expression

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Indore is witnessing a steady rise in the popularity of beatboxing, an unconventional musical art form that is increasingly growing popular among teens. Once considered a niche skill, beatboxing is now emerging as a powerful medium of self-expression among students.

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Beatboxing, which involves producing rhythmic beats and musical sounds using the mouth, has gained traction across India, largely due to social media exposure and growing youth interest. Artistes and enthusiasts say the art form allows performers to use their voices as complete musical instruments, making it both creative and accessible.

In Indore, this trend is being driven by young talents like Dakshesh Vishwakarma and Vicky Wankhede, students who taught themselves beatboxing at a very early age. Without formal training or institutional support, Dakshesh relied on online videos and consistent practice to master complex beat patterns. His journey reflects a broader shift where students are independently exploring alternative art forms beyond traditional music.

Beatboxing became a big part of that vibe for me

Beatboxing became a big part of that vibe for me | FP Photo

Vicky Wankhede shared, "I wanted to be the centre of attraction, but not just for attention, for creating a vibe people can truly feel. I explored new sounds, built my own unique music style, and made sure every beat carries an energy that gets people moving. Beatboxing became a big part of that vibe for me; it’s raw, real, and straight from within, adding a whole new dimension to my sound. Over time, I’ve grown a lot, my stage fear is gone, and now I can step in front of any crowd and perform with full confidence. This journey is just getting started.”

Experts note that beatboxing not only enhances creativity but also boosts confidence and stage presence among youth. Students across Indian cities have described it as a unique way to express themselves and overcome stage fright.

What began as curiosity turned into something powerful

What began as curiosity turned into something powerful | FP Photo

Dakshesh Vishwakarma shared, “I heard beatboxing somewhere and thought it sounded really cool… so I just started experimenting, making different sounds through my mouth. What began as curiosity turned into something powerful. The reactions I get, the surprise, the attention, the way people just stop and watch, that’s the best part of performing. Over time, it’s added a lot to who I am, because beatboxing is still pretty rare, and it makes my overall personality stand out. I’d say it’s like the cherry on top of everything I do.”

Local events and talent platforms in Indore have also begun to feature beatboxing performances like youth fest and talent shows, further encouraging aspiring artistes. In earlier showcases, students have impressed audiences with their ability to combine multiple beats and styles seamlessly, highlighting the growing acceptance of the art form in the city.

With increasing digital access and a supportive youth culture, beatboxing in Indore is no longer just a hobby; it is evolving into a recognised artistic movement. For self-taught performers like Dakshesh Vishwakarma, the future looks promising as the city continues to embrace new-age musical innovation.