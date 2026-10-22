Residents Block Mhow-Neemuch Highway In Protest Against Power Cuts, Water Shortage |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 families residing in Royal Town Colony, located on Neemuch Road in Pithampur, blocked the Mhow-Neemuch highway on Thursday morning. They were protesting against frequent power cuts and a shortage of water.

Residents alleged that the colony had been without electricity for the past four to five days. The water supply was also badly affected. Frustrated by the problems, residents took to the streets to demand basic facilities.

Traffic Hit By Royal Town Colony Protest

The Royal Town Colony water shortage led to a traffic jam on the Mhow-Neemuch highway. Vehicles lined up for around one kilometre. School buses, office commuters and other motorists were also stuck in the jam.

After receiving information about the Mhow-Neemuch highway protest, Kishanganj police and electricity department officials reached the spot. They spoke to the residents and tried to resolve the issue so that traffic could move again.

Residents Say Problems Have Continued For Years

The protesters voiced the concern that people had been living in Royal Town Colony for around 17 years. However, they still struggled to get regular electricity and water.

One of the residents said, despite paying between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 in electricity bills every month, the colony had faced power cuts for the past four to five days. The alleged ongoing Pithampur electricity problem and Royal Town Colony water shortage have made daily life difficult for families and children.

Residents alleged they had complained to the District Collector’s office and other authorities several times. However, their problems remained unresolved.

They also alleged that the electricity department and the colony developer had failed to address their concerns. The residents said they had to take this step because repeated complaints had brought no lasting relief.