Unruly E-Rickshaws, Autos Choke Bhopal Roads, Trigger Traffic Jams At Busy City Intersections |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor road conditions, potholes and ongoing Metro and other construction works are not the only reasons behind the city's worsening traffic congestion. Unregulated movement and indiscriminate parking of e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, private buses and other passenger vehicles are also adding significantly to the problem, leaving commuters struggling to move on the city's busy roads.

The growing number of e-rickshaws, in addition to their erratic driving and frequent halts to pick up and drop off passengers, has emerged as a major cause of traffic disruption. Drivers often stop their vehicles at random locations, forcing vehicles behind them to slow down or come to a complete halt. Such practices frequently lead to traffic bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours.

The problem is more prevalent on narrow roads and in congested localities like Ibrahimpura, Moti Masjid, Chowk, Talaiya and Jahangirabad where even a brief obstruction can disrupt the movement of vehicles.

Another major concern is the tendency of e-rickshaw and autorickshaw drivers to park at busy crossings, left-turn points and other key stretches while waiting for passengers. Their presence at these strategic locations obstructs the smooth flow of traffic.

Traffic congestion caused by flocking of passenger vehicles is regularly seen at Roshanpura Crossing, Rangmahal, Prabhat Crossing, Alpana Trisection, Board Office, Bhopal Talkies, Jinsi Crossing, outside platforms 1 and 6 of Bhopal Junction, besides several other major intersections and inner roads across the city.

Although the traffic police and local police often intervene to clear these locations, the relief is temporary. Once the police teams leave, other drivers return to the same spots, resulting in the problem recurring within a short period. The situation has added to commuters' difficulties.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul acknowledged that e-rickshaws are creating problems among passenger vehicles. He said action against their operators would be intensified after the festive season.