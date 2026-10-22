Tears, Tradition & Joy: Bhopal Bids Emotional Farewell To Goddess |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of women took part in Sindoor Khela at Kali Bari in South TT Nagar on Bijoya Dashami, the concluding day of six-day Durga Puja on Wednesday.

They bade adieu to the idols of Goddess Durga with moist eyes. Clad in off-white sarees with red borders, married women applied vermilion on the forehead and feet of the idol of the goddess and offered sweets to her. After the conclusion of the ritual worship, they smeared vermillion on each other's faces, offered sweets and greeted one another with Happy Bijoya Dashami.

A group of women performed Dhunuchi dance to the beats of dhak, dancing while holding earthen pots filled with burning coconut husks in their hands. Some of them also played the dhak and blew conch shells. Non-Bengali women participated actively and enjoyed the celebration.

Bhopal mayor Malti Rai, corporators reached the venue for rituals. “I have been coming to Kali Bari for the past many years along with my friends to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga by offering vermillion to her,” Rai said, adding, “I prayed for the safety of my husband. I also prayed that her blessings remain upon every sister in Bhopal.”

physiotherapist Rashmi Yadav visited Kali Bari along with her husband and children for the first time. “I have been coming here for the past three days. It felt wonderful to visit and take part in the rituals. Everything is very traditional and well-organised. The best part is that there is no caste or community discrimination. People of every caste are welcomed, which I loved the most, and I enjoyed the Puja immensely.”

Social activist Meeta Wadhwa said Sindoor Khela symbolised this love, good fortune, marital bliss, prosperity and boundless devotion toward the Mother. Besides TT Nagar Kali Bari, Sindoor Khela was held at other Kali Baris like Dakhineshwar Kali Bari in Danish Kunj.