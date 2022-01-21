Republic Day: Extensive preparations underway in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations are going on for Republic Day celebrations in the district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the national tricolour at the main function to be held at Nehru Stadium.

In order to finalise preparations for the function, collector Manish Singh held a review meeting here on Friday. Collector Singh instructed officials to complete all the preparations for the function on time.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Pratibha Pal, Zila Panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra, additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma and officials of other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, collector Singh entrusted department-wise responsibilities for various arrangements for the event to different officers. He directed that all the departments should complete the assigned tasks with utmost seriousness. All the preparations for organising the function should be according to the dignity of the national festival.

It was informed in the meeting that the parade would be presented by various platoons. Attractive tableaux based on the schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government will also be taken out by various departments. This time the tableau of the Department of Culture will also take part in the function.

Apart from this, panoramic tableaux will be taken out by the departments like District Panchayat, Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore Development Authority, Industry, Women and Child Development, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice, Forest, Education, Health, Traffic Police, Agriculture, Horticulture etc.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:23 PM IST