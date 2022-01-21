Indore: 3-day Til Chaturthi festival starts at Khajrana temple



Indore

The three-day grand Til Chaturthi Festival started in Indore from Friday at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore. Til Chaturthi fair like every year will be held for three days. But there will be neither food stalls nor swings in the fair.

The temple was decorated with flowers to begin the festival. Further, the temple was transformed into a colourful gleaming monument using electrical decoration.More than 51,000 laddoos of sesame and jaggery were offered to the lord on the first day.

Devotees were instructed to follow the Covid protocol to have darshan.Like every year, this year also Til Chaturthi festival is being celebrated at the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple. The festival attracts devotees from all over the country and state.

Hence, the temple committee has decided to be strict about Covid-19 protocols.On the first day, lord Ganesha was anointed with the traditional Panchamrit. Further, Maha Aarti will be done. Temple Management Committee president and collector Manish Singh and administrator and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal worshipped the flag and began the fair with prayers.

The chief priest of the temple, Pandit Ashok Bhatt said that the Til Chaturthi fair will last for three days. “This year, there will be no food stalls or swings etc due to Covid-19 guidelines,” he said He added that devotees can get darshan of lord Ganesh in the temple.

For darshan, the devotees must maintain social distance and find a place on the 4 steps installed in front of the lord.“It is necessary to wear a mask, and without that, no devotee will be permitted in the temple for the darshan,” Bhatt said. Further, devotees will not be permitted in the garbgrah, near the lord. “We are taking precautions to ensure that there is no crowding of people in the temple premises,” Bhatt said.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:28 PM IST