Relief For Passengers! Two New Superfast Trains Introduced In Indore-Mumbai Route To Fit Summer Rush

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A good news for passengers travelling in western route! The Indian Railways has introduced two new trains on Indore-Mumbai route to accomodate peak summer rush.

The trains on Mumbai route were seeing long waiting lists in Avantika Express, Duronto Express, Intercity and other regular trains. Passengers had to make reservations months in advance, yet they often failed to secure confirmed tickets. The operation of these additional trains will enhance passenger convienence.

High Demand on Mumbai-Indore route

According to railway officials, the operation of additional superfast trains was initiated in view of the continuously rising number of passengers on the Indore-Mumbai route. These trains will help ease down waiting lists in other trains as well.

Waiting lists ease down, tatkal service improves

Passengers have already started to see the benefit. While previously the waiting list on this route would reach between 100 and 150, it has now come down in several trains. The chances of booking a seat through both Tatkal and general reservation have improved. Railway authorities believe that the operation of new trains has effectively worked, making confirmed seats available for passengers even on regular trains. This has also reduced the pressure of passengers on the train network, while simultaneously increasing the range of train options available to travel.

Railway officials state that if the passenger volume remains consistent at current levels, the operation of additional trains will be considered in the future as well.