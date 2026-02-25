MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Bhopal–Dhanbad–Chopan Express | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the Bhopal–Dhanbad–Chopan Express at Bhopal Railway Station on Tuesday. He said the direct daily rail service between Bhopal and the Sidhi–Singrauli region would benefit not only Madhya Pradesh but also passengers from neighbouring States.

The train will operate throughout the week — running to Singrauli and Dhanbad three days a week, and to Chopan once a week. The route will pass through Bina, Sagar and Mudwara. Yadav said the Sidhi–Singrauli region will now enjoy daily rail connectivity with Bhopal.

Operating seven days a week with three different destinations, the service is expected to boost tourism and strengthen connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The tri-weekly service to Dhanbad will cover 30 stations, while the Chopan route will link 15 major stations. The project is expected to provide fresh momentum to trade, mining and industrial sectors.

CM said that earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the doubling of the Jabalpur–Gondia rail line. The project will yield wide-ranging benefits, particularly in promoting tourism, religious activities, and economic development. He noted that areas once affected by Naxalism in forest regions will witness accelerated development due to improved transportation connectivity. He recalled that in the past, Naxal elements had even assassinated an elected public representative, casting a shadow on democracy.

CM expressed confidence that the importance of the Mahakaushal region will continue to grow in the coming years with enhanced connectivity and infrastructure development.

Earlier, the State received major railway projects, including the Indore–Manmad rail line and several infrastructure developments in view of the upcoming Simhastha. The speed and expansion of Vande Bharat and Metro train services are also progressing steadily. He emphasised that modern railway facilities comparable to international standards are being developed in Madhya Pradesh.

The State has received a 24-fold increase in the railway budget. Redevelopment work is underway at six Amrit Bharat stations, Katni South, Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur and Shridham, while around 80 stations across the State are being upgraded. Passengers will benefit from modern amenities worth nearly rs 2,750 crore.

Major rail push to power MP’s growth: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that there has been a long-standing demand for direct rail connectivity between Bhopal and the Sidhi–Singrauli region. The upcoming railway projects will play a crucial role in accelerating Madhya Pradesh’s industrial development in the years ahead.

The Indore–Manmad rail line, being developed at a cost exceeding Rs18,000 crore, is expected to transform the regional economy. Similarly, the doubling of the Jabalpur–Gondia line, with an investment of over Rs 5,200 crore, will enhance tourism potential at destinations such as Kanha National Park and the Dhuandhar Waterfall, he said.