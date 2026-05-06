IRCTC Launches Bharat Gaurav Train Between Indore & Nepal; Journey To Cover Famous Pashupatinath, Pokhara-- Check Details

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Will Operate Bharat Gaurav Train To Depart For Nepal From City | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for pilgrims from the city on June 12.

Under the tour Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan, passengers will be taken to visit major scenic and religious sites in Nepal, such as Chitwan National Park, Pokhara and Kathmandu.

The train will pass through stations including Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna, from where passengers can board to join this 10-day religious tour.

The package per person for double occupancy is Rs62,710 for 3AC Comfort Class, Rs76,550 for 2AC Deluxe Class and Rs90,400 for 1AC Superior Class.

In this all-inclusive tour package, IRCTC will provide amenities including rail travel aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC train, pure vegetarian meals both on-board and off-board, local transportation via AC buses for sightseeing, hotel accommodation, services of a tour escort, travel insurance, and on-board security and housekeeping services