Raja Ramanna Centre For Advanced Technology To Host AIM Samvaad On May 11 Under NITI Aayog In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) is set to host the 'Regional AIM Samvaad – Central India Chapter' on May 11. Organised by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog, the event is expected to draw over 100 participants from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The regional chapter serves as a high-impact platform designed to bring together key stakeholders from the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. The initiative focuses on policy dialogue, collaboration, and the promotion of grassroots innovation, aligning regional efforts with national priorities.

The gathering will feature a high-level roundtable discussion at RRCAT, including representatives from State Startup Councils, major government departments, and central agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), alongside leading incubators.

Key discussions will centre on strengthening regional innovation ecosystems and enhancing collaboration between state institutions and national programmes. The event also aims to provide vital networking opportunities for policymakers, incubator leaders, and ecosystem enablers.

This upcoming AIM Samvaad is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering partnerships and accelerating innovation-driven growth across Central India, supporting the broader vision of a self-reliant India.