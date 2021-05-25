Ratlam: Residents oppose shifting of fever clinic from district hospital, say it is easily accessible

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden decision to shift fever clinic from district hospital premises to Ambedkar Bhawan near Pologround met with resistance from residents on Monday. The fever clinic housed in District Hospital was functional since pandemic broke out last year.

“One fever clinic should exist in district hospital premises as it is accessible from all direction in the city,” local residents said.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said patients with symptoms of cough, cold, fever may now visit Ambedkar Bhawan for Covid tests where arrangements including taking samples have been made.

At present, city has three centres for taking samples of suspected patients. They are Government Medical College, Ambedkar Bhawan and Tarantal.