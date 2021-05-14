Madhya Pradesh: To ensure social distancing, Jaora administration rejigs the site of covid vaccination centre and Fever Clinic

Jaora: After the reports of breach in social distancing at the District Hospital the administration has changed the location of Vaccination Centre and Fever Clinic.
The main gate has been closed now, with a barricade, and three new entrances have been created for each.
Now the two facilities no longer operate in proximity and risk of spreading the infection has been reduced.
The Vaccine Centre has been relocated to Mahatma Gandhi School, and the Fever Clinic is now behind the new OPD.
Two separate routes have also been made for the movement of people.
The path of the Fever Clinic is through the Iqbal Ganj fairground and the way to the Sonography Centre from the side corridor. Only corona patients and ambulances can now pass through the main gate. Tents have also been installed in the garden for the patientís family waiting outside the fever clinic.
Government Hospital gets new ambulance
On the demand of MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had handed over a well-equipped ambulance to Civil Hospital. It reached Jaora Government Hospital on Thursday night. MLA Pandey and in-charge of the hospital Dr Deepak Paladia were present.
