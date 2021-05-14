Madhya Pradesh: To ensure social distancing, Jaora administration rejigs the site of covid vaccination centre and Fever Clinic

Jaora: After the reports of breach in social distancing at the District Hospital the administration has changed the location of Vaccination Centre and Fever Clinic.

The main gate has been closed now, with a barricade, and three new entrances have been created for each.

Now the two facilities no longer operate in proximity and risk of spreading the infection has been reduced.

The Vaccine Centre has been relocated to Mahatma Gandhi School, and the Fever Clinic is now behind the new OPD.

Two separate routes have also been made for the movement of people.