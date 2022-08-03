Ratlam: Postmaster suspended for misappropriation of Rs 5 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Misappropriation of funds to the tune of about Rs 5 Lakh has been detected in the sub post office located at Deendayal Nagar city area of Ratlam district, where the money of account holders was withdrawn through forged documents of 13 saving accounts.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Gajendra Singh Chouhan, who earlier was posted as postmaster at the sub post office. He prepared forged documents of account holders and withdrew a total of Rs 5 lakh 24 thousand from their accounts.

Though the scam took place some time ago, it came to light when account holders found irregularities in the account transactions and alerted officers besides making a complaint to the head post office. The postal superintendent has suspended the accused on the charge of misappropriation/misuse of funds. Deendayal police have registered a case and have begun an investigation.

The accused had committed the fraud when he was working as postmaster at the sub post office located at Deendayal Nagar from March 2019 to August 2021.