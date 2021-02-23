Ratlam: Police inaction angers Alot traders over soyabean theft, 25 sacks stolen, no arrest so far

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The local traders took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to station incharge Amit Saraswat on Monday to express displeasure against the soybean theft. In the memorandum, they demanded arrest of culprits within seven days failing which they will declare bandh in Tal.

Local trader Arjun Rathod said on February 18 midnight, 25 sacks of soybean were stolen from his shop and godown located on Panth Piploda Road in Tal about which he had lodged complaint at Tal police station. However, no one has been arrested in this connection. The traders are angry that police have failed to arrest thieves so far.

Station incharge Amit Saraswat has assured them of speedy action. Natwar Soni, Shubham Rathod, Raghu Saklecha and other traders were present on the occasion.