Ratlam: Manisha Sharma becomes first RMC president

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Senior corporator Manisha Sharma of Bhartiya Janata Party was elected president of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) today. The first meeting of the elected corporators of RMC was held today in which the election of president Post took place. Manisha Sharma defeated Bhawna Pemal of Congress by a margin of 18 votes. In the history of Ratlam Municipal Corporation, this is the first time that a female corporator has been elected to the post of president. Sharma begged 34 votes while Pemal begged 16 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP observer for RMC elections and state BJP co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluheda had yesterday reached here and had sought the opinion of senior party leaders and also held a meeting of the BJPís elected corporators to know the opinion about the party candidate for the post of president in the RMC.