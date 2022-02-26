Ratlam: GMC to get basketball, tennis courts

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A decision to construct basketball and tennis courts at a cost of Rs.12.5 lakh in the Government Medical College (GMC) was taken at the executive committee meeting of the GMC, Ratlam held here on Friday. The meeting was presided over by Ujjain division commissioner Sandeep Yadav.

The dean of GMC Dr Jitendra Gupta informed that 24 posts in the non-teaching category and 316 nursing posts have been filled up in the ongoing recruitment process so far.

Resignation by four doctors of the GMC was approved in the meeting. He further informed that 14 officials and employees have joined the GMC on a mutual transfer basis.

Divisional commissioner Yadav directed that only those works will be approved in the ensuing executive committee meetings for which approval has been obtained from him beforehand.

He also directed that works that have to be completed through district-level officials should be presented in the TL meeting every Monday so that the district collector can issue directives to the concerned official.

Commissioner Yadav also reviewed Medical arrangements, availability of resources at the GMC and issued necessary directions.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:26 PM IST