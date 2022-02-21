Ratlam: Tenders for Amrit Sagar Talab beautification should be issued without delay

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Issuing of the tenders for beautification, development and protection works at Amrit Sagar Talab located in the city should take place without further delay. This was stated by Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap in a review meeting in which district collector Kumar Purushottam was also present.

Under the 'Jheel Sanrakshan Yojna' the development cost of the Amrit Sagar Talab is to be jointly borne by the Union government (60 per cent), the state government (30 per cent) and the remaining 10 per cent by the Ratlam Municipal Corporation. The renovation cost of Amrit Sagar Talab is estimated to be around Rs 21 crore.

In the review meeting, Ratlam Municipal Corporation officials gave information about the DPR of the renovation and beautification plan.

Giving detailed information a press release informed that under the Jheel Sanrakshan Yojna, a harvester machine has already been purchased at a cost of Rs.3.86 crore to remove ìJalkumbheeî from the lake.

A sum of Rs 2.5 crore will be spent on Wetland construction, while Rs 1.97 crore would be spent on the boundary wall reconstruction.

A sum of Rs 3.47 crore would be spent on the removal of underwater mud from the lake. A sum of Rs 50 lakh will be spent on sanitation work.

Other works like nullah diversion, equipment purchase, pitching work, wastewater system would also take place, entailing an additional expenditure.

A peripheral road, walkway, parking area, lamp post, sitting benches and shops would also be constructed while boating facilities would also be provided at the Talab. Public awareness activity, watchtower and administration office will also come up.

Meanwhile, people here demanded early and timely commencement and completion of the renovation and other works at Amrit Sagar Talab which is already getting delayed even after the plan under the Jheel Sanrakshan Yojna has already been sanctioned by the Union Government.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang inspects newly constructed blocks of Hamidia Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:28 PM IST