Ratlam Family Tragedy: Husband, Wife And 22-Year-Old Son Die In Road Accident In Haryana's Rohtak |

Ratlam Family Accident: A tragic road accident killed three members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Friday. The family, comprising a man, his wife and their son, died in an accident in Haryana's Rohtak district while travelling to their ancestral village. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The accident occurred near Ghilaur village, Rohtak District, Haryana on Friday morning. The family belonged to the Indra Nagar area of Ratlam and was travelling by car to their ancestral village in Punjab.

According to available information, Karamjit, a resident of Indra Nagar, had left for Punjab on Thursday evening with his wife and elder son who was 22-year-old. Karamjit was driving the car when the accident occurred near Ghilaur village in Rohtak district on Friday morning.

Ratlam Family Dies In Haryana Road Accident

The exact cause of the Rohtak road accident is not yet known. Local police are investigating the incident to determine how the car met with the accident.

Following the Ghilaur village accident, the bodies of the three deceased were taken to a hospital in Rohtak and placed in its mortuary.

After receiving information about the Rohtak accident, other family members from Ratlam left for Haryana.

Deceased's Parents Yet To Be Informed

The family's younger son had stayed back in Ratlam with his grandparents and was not travelling with them.

According to the available information, Karamjit's parents have not yet been informed about the tragedy.

The family was travelling to its ancestral village in Punjab when the accident occurred. Further details about the incident are awaited as the police investigation continues.