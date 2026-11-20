Indore Child Marriage Cases Exposed As Two Girls Become Mothers At 17, Hospitals Alert Police | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing reality has emerged from villages surrounding Indore, where child marriage continues to rob underage girls of their childhood. Two 17-year-old girls from Khudel and Tejaji Nagar recently gave birth in government hospitals, exposing marriages allegedly concealed by their families.

At an age meant for schoolbooks and dreams, the girls were pushed into motherhood. Their actual ages came to light only when hospital staff demanded Aadhaar cards during admission.

Doctors prioritised safe deliveries as both girls were in full-term labour and immediately alerted police after discovering they were minors.

In the first case, MTH Hospital informed Central Kotwali police after a 17-year-old girl from Khudel delivered a baby. In the Tejaji Nagar case, the family initially claimed it was a love marriage but later admitted arranging the wedding, citing "rural traditions". Legal action is now under consideration.

Grim numbers

According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, 3.7% of adolescent girls aged 15-19 in Indore are already mothers or pregnant, roughly four in every 100 girls in this age group.

Anti-child marriage squads identify Nainod, Machal, Tillore, Machla, Maurod, Kanadia, Bicholi Hapsi, Bangarda and Hatod as hotspots.

Families often organise weddings outside their native villages to evade detection. Such marriages frequently remain concealed until minors arrive at hospitals for delivery.

Last year, the district hospital flagged eight cases involving girls aged 15-19 to Chandan Nagar police.

Police seek documents, may order age test

Central Kotwali station house officer Ravindra Parashar said the Khudel girl's mother had been summoned with documents to record her statement.

"If discrepancies emerge in the documents, we will conduct a bone age test to establish the girl's age. The case will subsequently be transferred to Khudel police," he said.

Women and Child Development officer Rajneesh Sinha acknowledged that underage girls were becoming mothers.

"Our teams act on information about child marriages. Hospitals first inform police, and we receive details after an FIR is registered. The pattern is more prevalent in villages surrounding Indore," he said.

With the wedding season beginning from 'Devuthani Ekadashi', the cases raise serious questions about ground-level surveillance and why child marriages surface only when underage girls reach labour wards.

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