Indore Student Death Case: 22-Year-Old Student Found Dead In Dwarkapuri, Family Suspects Murder |

Indore Crime News: A 22-year-old student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Indore on Thursday. His body was found hanging at his residence in the Dwarkapuri area. His family has raised suspicions of murder, alleging that some of his friends may have assaulted him before his death.

According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Harshit Tandon, Son of Natwar Tandon. Harshit was studying in Class 12 at a private school and was living with his maternal grandmother at Balaji Flats in Dwarkapuri.

The Dwarkapuri death case came to light when one of his friends visited his room in the afternoon to return his mobile phone on Thursday. On reaching the house, the friend found Harshit dead and immediately informed his family, who live in Pigdambar.

Family Suspects Murder In Indore

Harshit's family immediately rushed to Dwarkapuri. His Father Natwar Tandon alleges that he was assaulted by some of his friends and that the circumstances of his death were deliberately made to appear otherwise.

According to Natwar, some of Harshit's friends were present with him throughout the night before the incident. He also alleged that his son had been beaten by his friends. The father reportedly named one of them, Gunjan, during his account of the incident.

The friend who informed the family about Natwar's death has also submitted his statement to the police.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation to establish what happened to Harshit.

Dwarkapuri Police Investigation Begins In Indore Suspicious Death

The Dwarkapuri police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The exact cause and circumstances of Natwar's death will be established after the post-mortem report and further police investigation.