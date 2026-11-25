Ratlam Family Performs Funeral Rituals For Daughter Who Married Man Of Her Choice | VIDEO | X / Siraj Noorani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Today, in an age when India speaks of women's empowerment, individual freedom and modern values, a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district exposes how deeply regressive social attitudes still survive. In Jaora, a family reportedly performed funeral rituals for their living daughter, Mona Prajapat, after she married her boyfriend, Deepak Dhakad, against their wishes. Her family declared her dead and severed ties with her over her choice of life partner.

The incident has once again raised questions about the freedom of adult women to choose their partners and the social pressure they continue to face for making personal decisions.

According to information, Mona's family had arranged her marriage to another man on December 3. However, she was reportedly unhappy with the match. She left home with her boyfriend, Deepak Dhakad, and married him.

'Funeral rites' performed for a living daughter because she married the man of her choice! In Jaora, Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, elders had arranged for Mona Prajapat to marry a man on December 3rd. Disliking the match, Mona eloped with her boyfriend, Deepak Dhakad, and married him. Enraged, her family declared her 'dead.' They placed a garland on her photograph and, in the presence of a priest, performed funeral rituals (*gorni karma*) and held a condolence meeting—an event attended by 200–250 people. Her father, Gopal Prajapat, even executed a formal declaration on a ₹1,000 stamp paper, stating that he was severing all ties with his daughter. #Ratlam #MadhyaPradesh — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 25, 2026

Her decision made her family angry, and they allegedly declared her dead despite her being alive. In an extraordinary step, the family placed a garland on Mona's photograph and performed funeral rituals, known as gorni karma, in the presence of a priest.

The family also organised a condolence meeting, which reportedly saw the attendance of around 200 to 250 people. The gathering was held as if Mona had passed away, even though she had simply chosen to marry someone against her family's wishes.

Her father, Gopal Prajapat, reportedly went a step further and executed a formal declaration on a stamp paper worth Rs 1,000, stating that he was severing all ties with his daughter.

The incident highlights a disturbing reality: even today, a woman's decision to choose her life partner can lead to humiliation, emotional punishment and rejection by her own family.

At a time when society speaks of progress and empowerment, such incidents remind us that true development also means respecting individual freedom and dignity.

Marriage is a personal choice, and no adult should have to face social exclusion for exercising that right.