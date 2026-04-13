Ratlam Cyber Cell Busts Mule Account In Multi-State Fraud, 3 Arrested Under Operation MATRIX

Ratlam Cyber Cell Busts Mule Account In Multi-State Fraud, Three Arrested Under Operation MATRIX | Representative Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber cell team of Ratlam Police on Monday arrested three accused involved in operating a mule account used in a multi-state cyber fraud.

The action was taken under Operation MATRIX on instructions from the State Cyber Police Headquarters Bhopal.

According to police, a suspicious account in a private bank registered in the name of Pratham Mittal (23), a Ratlam resident, came under surveillance. Investigation revealed that Rs 47,75,301 was deposited into the account on March 25, 2026, confirming its use as a mule account to transfer fraudulent funds.

The case is linked to a complaint by KC Sridhar of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, involving an internet banking and digital arrest scam totalling Rs 67,75,301. Police found that part of the cheated amount was routed through the Ratlam account, establishing its connection to a multi-state fraud network.

During questioning, the main accused, Pratham Mittal, admitted opening the account on the instructions of associates Hemant Rayak and Shubham Reda in exchange for commission. A case has been registered at Manakchowk police station under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is ongoing.