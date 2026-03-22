 MP News: Chhatarpur Police Bust Online Fraud Gang, Arrest Kiosk Operator
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Chhatarpur Police Bust Online Fraud Gang, Arrest Kiosk Operator

MP News: Chhatarpur Police Bust Online Fraud Gang, Arrest Kiosk Operator

The Civil Lines Police in Chhatarpur arrested kiosk operator Prakash Chandra Vishwakarma for involvement in an organised online fraud gang. Police seized laptops, mobile phones, ATM kits, SIM cards, and bank account documents worth ₹2 lakh. Complaints have been filed against five accused, and the search for other gang members is ongoing.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cops have busted an organised gang involved in online fraud and arrested a kiosk operator in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Cops arrested Prakash Chandra Vishwakarma, from Durga Colony, and seized laptops, mobile phones, ATM kits, SIM cards, and bank account documents worth approximately ₹2 lakh.

According to police, during a night patrol, officers received information about an individual allegedly selling "mule" bank accounts at Helipad Ground on Panna Road. On reaching the spot, the team searched the suspect and recovered two laptops, four Android phones, four ATM kits, multiple SIM cards, and a register containing bank account details.

Investigation revealed that several bank accounts listed in the register were linked to complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. During interrogation, Vishwakarma confessed that, operating as a kiosk operator, he opened fake or suspicious bank accounts and supplied the ATM kits and SIM cards to other gang members for committing online fraud.

A complaint has been registered against five accused, including Salman Rain, Pratham Chaurasia, Rishi Chaurasia, and Suresh Prajapati under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code). Police continue to search for the remaining absconding gang members and are conducting a thorough investigation.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 2 Arrested In ₹9.91 Lakh Stock Market Cyber Fraud Case; Crime Branch Probes Wider...
article-image

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patel and City Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Soni, with active involvement from the Civil Lines police team, including Station In-charge Satish Singh.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious banking activity to help curb online fraud.

Read Also
MP News: Two Held For Duping Woman Of ₹14 Lakh In Jabalpur, Arrested From Indore; Multiple Cases...
article-image

Follow us on