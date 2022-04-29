Ratlam: 45-bigha land restored to tribal owners

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture land measuring 45 bighas in possession of non-tribals has been restored to their rightful tribal owners. District Collector Kumar Purushottam passed the order under Section 50 of the Land Revenue code as the transfer of this land was null and void.

This land is located in village Parvalia of the district which was transferred to non-tribals without permission from the competent authority.

The action of returning the land was taken after Jaora SDM submitted a report to the district collector regarding the illegality in the transfer of this land. A report has also been sent to the state government for taking necessary action against the officials responsible for the transfer of the land.

