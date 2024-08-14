 Rakshabandhan 2024: 1.25 Lakh Laddoos To Be Offered To Ujjain's Mahakal On Raksha Bandhan; Prep Begins With Special Puja
Here, the tradition of offering a special prasad of 1.25 lakh laddoos to Lord Mahakaleshwar during the Bhasma Aarti ceremony will be followed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, this time too, 1.25 lakh laddoos will be offered to Lord Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain on the occasion of Rakshan Bandhan. The temple's management committee chairman and collector, Neeraj Kumar Singh, began the preparation of this prasad on Wednesday, August 14, with a special pooja.

The 'Maha Prasad' will be offered to Lord Mahakaleshwar during the Bhasma Aarti ceremony on August 19-- Raksha Bandhan.

article-image

Priest Ashish Sharma from Mahakaleshwar Temple explained that, according to tradition, this prasad is offered to Lord Mahakaleshwar through the priest during the Bhasma Aarti which is held at 4am every day. Afterwards, this prasad is distributed among the devotees who visit the temple.

Woman make 'rakhis' to offer to Lord Mahakal

The women from the temple's priest family are also making rakhis for Lord Mahakaleshwar in a special hall located beneath the temple's spire, maintaining the sacred atmosphere of the temple.

This year, the prasad of 1.25 lakh laddoos is being offered by the government priests, including Ghanshyam Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Vikas Sharma, Manoj Sharma, and the entire jnayu pathi priest family.

