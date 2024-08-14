 MP August 14 Weather Update: 7 Districts On Alert; Monsoon System Weakens Heavy Rain From August 15 For Guna, Sagar & More
So far, the state has received 73% more rain than usual this season. While 23.5 inches of rain were expected, 27.2 inches have already fallen.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain activity in state is set to vary over the next 24 hours, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas and light showers in others due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation and the monsoon trough.

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for seven districts, including Guna and Sagar. According to a meteorologist from IMD Bhopal, the current system is expected to weaken from August 15.

Damle explained that a cyclonic circulation is active over northeastern Rajasthan, with the monsoon trough passing through the area. Another trough and two cyclonic circulations are also active, but these systems are likely to weaken soon. Until the next system becomes active, the state will see scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, light rain was reported across the state, with Shivpuri receiving about half an inch. Light showers also occurred in Bhopal, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, Satna, Betul, Dhar, Gwalior, and Narmadapuram.

Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram divisions have recorded the highest rainfall so far. In Mandla, Jabalpur division, rainfall has exceeded 41 inches. The top 10 districts for rainfall include Seoni, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sheopur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Sagar, Rajgarh, and Balaghat. Bhopal has received over 33 inches of rain, which is about 90% of the average seasonal rainfall. The region needs another 4 inches of rain to meet its seasonal average.

The lull in rain had led to decreased inflow into the state's dams, but water levels have started rising again since Tuesday. Most dams in the state, including Kolar, Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, and Kerwa, are now at 80% capacity, forcing authorities to open their gates.

