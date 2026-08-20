Raksha Bandhan 2026: Indore Food Department Intensifies Checks, Over 200 Samples Collected |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Raksha Bandhan approaching, the Food Department in Indore has intensified its campaign against food adulteration.

Officials began preparations nearly a month ahead of the festival and have been conducting special inspections to check the quality of milk and milk-based products.

More than 200 samples have been collected so far. Samples that fail to meet prescribed food safety standards are being sent for further action against the concerned establishments.

The department will now shift its focus to sweets, as demand for them increases sharply during the festival season.

Teams will inspect sweet shops and manufacturing units across the city and collect samples of sweets, mawa, ghee, cooking oil and other food products.

Officials will also check hygiene conditions at these establishments. Shops or manufacturing units found operating in unhygienic conditions will be issued notices and face action as per rules.

Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said teams are carrying out inspections and sampling in different parts of the city.

He said action would be taken against establishments violating food safety norms to ensure that people get safe and quality food during Raksha Bandhan.

Indore has more than 5,000 sweet shops, making the city an important market during festivals. The department will pay special attention to the quality of mawa and other milk-based products.

Special checks will also be conducted at bus and railway stations. According to officials, large quantities of mawa and sweets arrive in Indore from nearby districts and smaller towns, and their supply is expected to increase during the festival.

However, staff shortage remains a challenge. Only 11 posts are sanctioned in the district, while officials estimate that around 25 personnel are needed considering the city's population and the large number of food establishments.

Gastroenterologist Dr Amit Agrawal said adulterated food can harm health and prolonged consumption of harmful colours, chemicals and poor-quality ingredients may increase the risk of stomach, liver and kidney problems, particularly among children and elderly people.