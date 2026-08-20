Madhya Pradesh August 20, 2026, Weather Update: Very Heavy Rain Alert In 4 Districts; Monsoon To Shift Towards Central, Western MP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has become active again in Madhya Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a very heavy rain alert for Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Damoh. These districts may receive up to 8 inches of rain in 24 hours.

Heavy rain is also likely in Datia, Bhind, Niwari, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Katni, Maihar and Satna. Bhopal and several other parts of the state may receive moderate to light rain at different times.

What do meteorologists say?

According to weather experts, the rain pattern in the state is expected to keep changing between August 18 and 24. On August 19, heavy to very heavy rain was recorded in the Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions. From August 20 to 24, the rain activity is expected to gradually move towards central and western Madhya Pradesh.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

According to the IMD, Madhya Pradesh has received 583.4 mm, or around 23 inches, of rain since June 1. The state normally receives 663.7 mm, or 26.1 inches, during this period.

This means the state has received around 3.1 inches, or 12%, less rain than normal so far. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has recorded 14% less rainfall than normal, while western Madhya Pradesh is 10% below normal.

In eastern Madhya Pradesh, the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions have received up to 19% less rainfall than normal. A total of 18 districts in the region have recorded 4% to 58% less rain.

In western Madhya Pradesh, 21 districts have received 5% to 39% less rainfall than normal.

However, some districts have received more rain than normal. These include Anuppur, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Barwani, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone and Rajgarh.

The IMD said Madhya Pradesh received 14% less rainfall than normal in June. Rainfall improved at the beginning of July, but the monsoon went into a break twice later in the month, leading to several dry days.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also Gen Alpha Protests School Mergers Across MP Over Longer Travel Distances

Weather expected in coming days

August 21

Very Heavy Rain Alert: Panna and Narsinghpur are under an orange alert for very heavy rain.

Heavy Rain Alert: Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur are under a heavy rain alert.

Rain: Bhopal, Sehore, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur.

August 22

Alert for Very Heavy Rainfall: Guna and Shivpuri have an orange alert for very heavy rainfall. Gwalior, Datia, Sheopur, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Morena, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh and Chhatarpur.