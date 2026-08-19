Gen Alpha Protests School Mergers Across MP Over Longer Travel Distances | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar, Gen Alpha in Madhya Pradesh has now taken to the streets, raising issues affecting their education.

Students in 11 districts, apart from Bhopal, Ujjain and Ashoknagar, have reportedly staged protests across the state.

The main trigger is the proposed merger of schools with Sandipani and other nearby schools. Students are opposing relocation and the longer distances they would have to travel.

Katni

In Supeli village, the Primary and Middle School has been merged with Sandipani School in Bahoriband, around seven kilometres away.

The route passes through dense forest, raising concerns among students and parents, particularly for younger children.

Bina

In Sagar's Bina block, students from Tribal and rural areas protested the proposed merger of 13 primary schools with Sandipani and other schools.

Students and residents demanded that the schools continue operating as before, saying relocation would make education less accessible.

Dindori

Students of a government school protested outside their existing school against relocation to a newly built structure four kilometres away.

Sehore

Students and parents opposed the proposed merger of Government Primary School with Sardar Patel School, located more than two kilometres away. They demanded that the existing school continue functioning in the village.

Khargone

The Primary School at Baliapura has been merged with the school at Sailani. Student strength at Baliapura increased from 11 last year to 20 this year. Proposals to merge three more schools in the block have reportedly been sent to the government.

Protests over other issues

The protests are not limited to mergers. At a PM Shri school in Satna's Rampur Baghelan, students protested waterlogging on the premises.

In Guna, students opposed the removal of their principal, while students in Tikamgarh and Ratlam protested teacher transfers.

At a residential school in Chhindwara, students protested the quality of mess food, alleging insects had repeatedly been found in 'dal' and vegetables.

In Sironj, a group of girl students also staged a protest over issues concerning their school.