Chitrotsav 2026 Draws Visitors With 150 Photographs, Rare Vintage Cameras In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty photographers from 10 cities across the country showcased around 150 works at Lalit Kala Gallery of Ravindra Bhavan in the city under 'Chitrotsav 2026'.

Vintage Cameras and Darkroom Printing, a special display of 18 rare vintage cameras from the 20th century, served as a major attraction for visitors.

A live demonstration of darkroom printing techniques was conducted, allowing attendees to witness and understand the traditional photographic printing process firsthand.

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was held. Based on offline voting by visitors during the exhibition, the People's Choice Award, 'Chitrotsav Photographer of the Year 2026', was presented to Mayank Kushwaha for his photograph based on travel and astro photography.

Saurabh Bairagi (Varanasi), Chandraprakash Singh Rajput (Dewas), Jai Pathak (Bhopal) and Stension Jerome (Kochi, Kerala) were feted with the Prof SK Maval Memorial Award for travel, waterfall, big cat and culture and traditions.