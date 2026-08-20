 Chitrotsav 2026 Draws Visitors With 150 Photographs, Rare Vintage Cameras In Bhopal
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Chitrotsav 2026 Draws Visitors With 150 Photographs, Rare Vintage Cameras In Bhopal

Forty photographers from 10 cities showcased around 150 works at Chitrotsav 2026 in Bhopal’s Lalit Kala Gallery, Ravindra Bhavan. A special display of 18 rare 20th-century vintage cameras and a live darkroom printing demonstration attracted visitors. Mayank Kushwaha won the Chitrotsav Photographer of the Year 2026 award.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
Chitrotsav 2026 Draws Visitors With 150 Photographs, Rare Vintage Cameras In Bhopal
Chitrotsav 2026 Draws Visitors With 150 Photographs, Rare Vintage Cameras In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty photographers from 10 cities across the country showcased around 150 works at Lalit Kala Gallery of Ravindra Bhavan in the city under 'Chitrotsav 2026'.

Vintage Cameras and Darkroom Printing, a special display of 18 rare vintage cameras from the 20th century, served as a major attraction for visitors.

A live demonstration of darkroom printing techniques was conducted, allowing attendees to witness and understand the traditional photographic printing process firsthand.

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Besides, a felicitation ceremony was held. Based on offline voting by visitors during the exhibition, the People's Choice Award, 'Chitrotsav Photographer of the Year 2026', was presented to Mayank Kushwaha for his photograph based on travel and astro photography.

Saurabh Bairagi (Varanasi), Chandraprakash Singh Rajput (Dewas), Jai Pathak (Bhopal) and Stension Jerome (Kochi, Kerala) were feted with the Prof SK Maval Memorial Award for travel, waterfall, big cat and culture and traditions.

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