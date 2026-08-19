Kashmiri Students Allege Threats, Pressure To Vacate PG In Bhopal; Seek CM Mohan Yadav’s Intervention | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Kashmiri students pursuing pharmacy in Bhopal have alleged that residents are harassing and threatening them and pressuring them to vacate their paying guest accommodation.

The students claimed they were being targeted because they are Muslims from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

The association has urged the police and district administration to investigate the allegations and ensure the students’ safety and ensure that their education is not disrupted.

The incident reportedly took place at Shanti Homes Colony in Gandhi Nagar. In a letter sent to the Chief Minister on Aug 18, the association said the two students are pursuing pharmacy at an institute.

Both students were selected under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

According to Nasir Khuehami, national coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, the students were supposed to receive hostel accommodation under the scheme.

However, the college did not have hostel facilities available for them. As a result, they have been living in a PG accommodation since last year.