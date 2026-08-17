'Fully Furnished 2BHK In ₹17K, Cab In 2 Mins...' Mumbai Wealth Manager Moves To Bhopal, Shares Over Dozen Reasons Why He Prefers Life Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wealth manager, Kalyan Kumar Biswal, who spent most of his life in Mumbai, has moved from the fast-paced metro life to Bhopal with his wife. Reason: He says the smaller city offers a better balance between money, comfort and time.

The Covid-19 pandemic also changed how many people view where they want to live and work, with health and well-being becoming a bigger priority.

Concerns over air pollution, long commutes, stress and a lack of personal time have led some professionals to reconsider life in crowded metro cities.

With remote and hybrid work becoming more common, many began moving to smaller cities and towns, while some even left their jobs in big cities to return home.

My decision to leave Mumbai and move to Bhopal is going to make you question your own lifestyle in the metro.



I spent most of my life in Mumbai, and after marriage, moving to Bhopal with my wife was a major decision. But here are the perks:



1. Rent- A fully furnished 2BHK with… — Kalyan Kumar Biswal (@KalyanKBiswal) August 16, 2026

For many, the shift is not only about saving money but also about cleaner surroundings, better air, less stress, shorter travel times, more space and more time with family.

The wealth manager's experience in Bhopal offers a look at why some people are now choosing health and quality of life over the traditional metro-city lifestyle.

Sharing his experience online...

He said he pays ₹17,000 for a fully furnished 2BHK in a top society in Bhopal. The house has two air conditioners, a fridge, sofa and beds. He compared this with the much higher cost of living in Mumbai.

In Mumbai a same facility would cost no less than 60k to 70k (price subject to locality).

He also said that getting around Bhopal is easier, with most parts of the city reachable within around 17 minutes. According to him, people can use Uber, Rapido and bike taxis instead of owning a car, saving money on parking, insurance and fuel.

need more talent migration from larger to smaller cities. this talent will inevitably create ecosystems there and build those cities up too! people who have the ability to take these calls are truly leaders. https://t.co/AqKTELOQa7 — Anurag Ramdasan (@anuragwho) August 16, 2026

Air quality was another reason behind his move. He praised Bhopal's parks and said the city's AQI often remains below 50, making the environment more comfortable compared with Mumbai.

Food and household expenses are also cheaper, he said. He pays ₹4,500 for cooking and cleaning help and said groceries, vegetables, fruits, salons and other daily services cost less.

He highlighted cheaper gyms and movie tickets, saying he pays ₹27,000 a year for a premium gym membership for himself and his wife. Movie tickets at DB City Mall, he said, can cost under ₹300.

For him, however, the biggest benefit is time. He said offices in Bhopal generally finish by around 5:30 pm, allowing people to reach home by 6 or 6:30 pm. This gives residents more time for family, exercise, friends and social life.

The only thing he said he misses from Mumbai is Marine Drive. But, is ok as Bhopal is the city of lakes.