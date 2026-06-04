‘Main Yaha Vacation, Shadi, Retirement Sab Kar Sakta Hu...,’ Social Media Influencer Yuvraj Dua Shares Love For Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Instagram influencer Yuvraj Dua, known for his relatable and humorous reels, has left Bhopal residents smiling after sharing a video praising the city and its laid-back lifestyle.

In the reel, Dua says he has been living in Bhopal for the past month and admits that, coming from Delhi, he never expected to speak so highly of another city.

“Bhai, ek mahine se Bhopal reh raha hu. Delhi se hote huye mujhe laga nahi tha ki main kisi aur sheher ki itni pyari baatein karunga. Lekin Bhopal, aap ek nasha ho. Main fan ho gaya hu bhai is city ka,” he says in the video.

Watch the video below :

Comparing Bhopal with metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the influencer jokingly says that people in those cities always seem to be running as if “a bull is chasing them,” while people in Bhopal appear much more relaxed.

“Yahan log chill kar rahe hain, saans le rahe hain. Tasalli quotient badh gaya hai, tension quotient kam ho gaya hai,” he remarks.

Talking about the skies...

Dua is especially impressed by Bhopal’s skies. According to him, the evening view looks so beautiful that it feels as if God created it using “special edition water colours.” He says that after around 6:30 pm, the sky turns pink and orange without any filter, and people may end up filling their phone storage with photographs.

The city’s lakes also receive special praise. Talking about a boat ride near the dargah area, he says the atmosphere is so peaceful that getting off the boat feels disappointing.

The influencer ends the reel with a series of sarcastic remarks.

“If someone asks me where I want my next vacation — Bhopal. Where will I get married — Bhopal. Where do I want to retire — Bhopal,” he says.

He even jokes that India should introduce a compulsory government-sponsored trip to Bhopal so that everyone can experience the city’s charm.

The video has resonated with many social media users, especially locals, who were delighted to see their city being celebrated and cherished.