Nursing Students March Towards CM House In Bhopal, Demand Resolution To Delay In Exams, Results Since 6 Years— VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing students from various districts of Madhya Pradesh gathered in Bhopal and marched towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence on Wednesday. They demanded an immediate resolution to irregularities in the system-- including delay in exams, results--that they said have kept their careers in limbo for nearly six years.

The protesters, including B.Sc. Nursing and GNM students, demanded permission to proceed to the CM’s residence and submit their grievances.

The students alleged that inconsistencies in nursing education, ongoing court proceedings and delays in conducting examinations have severely affected their academic and professional careers.

मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में यह धरने पर बैठे नर्सिंग कॉलेज के छात्र हैं इन्हें न्याय कैसे मिलेगा?



बिना पर्याप्त संसाधन के नर्सिंग कॉलेज खोलने की अनुमति सरकार ने दे दी। हाई कोर्ट, सीबीआई से जांच कर चुका है। जो दोषी हैं वह सलामत हैं। एडमिशन लेने वाले छात्रों का भविष्य दांव पर… pic.twitter.com/tfu4rkyYT2 — Abhinav Barolia Mali (@abhinavmaddy) August 18, 2026

The students demanded that degrees and registration numbers for the 2020-21 batch be issued by December 2026.

They also sought immediate resolution of scholarship-related issues and fixing of accountability for irregularities in college accreditation.

During the protest, several students sat on the road, demanding completion of their education and issuance of their degrees.

The students said thousands of nursing students have already lost valuable years and urged the government to take an immediate decision to protect their academic and career prospects.

They said many students have completed their coursework but are still waiting for examinations, degrees and registration numbers.

The protesters also complained about delays in scholarship payments, saying the uncertainty has affected their higher studies and employment opportunities.

The students argued that they should not be held responsible for issues related to the recognition or accreditation of nursing colleges.

They said if any college was granted recognition improperly, accountability should be fixed on the concerned government authorities and college management rather than students.

He warned that the agitation would continue until the government gives written commitments on their demands.

The protesters demanded that the nursing-related case be expedited through a special bench and that examinations for all categories of B.Sc. Nursing and GNM students be conducted without further delay.

They also demanded simultaneous examinations for students of both suitable and unsuitable colleges, including those studying in 56 colleges in the Gwalior region.