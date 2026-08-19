Restoration Alters Moti Mahal’s Original Doors, Ventilators; 179-Year-Old Heritage Project Delayed In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The restoration of the 179-year-old Moti Mahal in the Old City has deviated from its original Nawabi-era design, with an expert alleging that the material used and the designs of the doors and ventilators do not match the original structure.

Located across the road from Sadar Manzil, Moti Mahal was built in 1847. It served as the residence of Sikandar Begum, the Nawab of Bhopal, and was named after her pet name - Moti.

It featured a unique fusion of traditional Indian, European and Islamic architecture and was the first durbar hall of the Bhopal State.

Architect and historian HM Hussain said that the original design of the building is being tampered with in the name of restoration.

The doors of Moti Mahal were of French style with a wooden frame and divided into small, symmetrical square panes of Belgian glass held securely by fine wooden strips.

However, the restored doors do not replicate this design. Similarly, the ventilators above the doors were also in French style, with small square openings. These have also been done away with in the restored structure, he said.

According to Hussain, while restoring historical buildings, it is imperative to stick to the original architecture. “The material and the design should be the same. But that is not being done in this case,” he added.

The two-storeyed building is being restored by the MP State Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC). After restoration, it will be used to house 'City Museum' showcasing the past of Bhopal.

The museum will have 11 galleries spread over 20,000 square feet and will house remains from Bhopal’s past, ranging from rock paintings discovered around the city to exhibits related to the rule of the Nawabs.

The project’s total cost is Rs 17 crore and it was to be completed by January this year. However, eight months past the deadline, even the restoration work is not complete.

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As far as possible, we are sticking to the original structure in terms of both material and design. But sometimes, minor changes have to be made keeping in mind the use the restored structure would be put to.

- Manisha Gautam, executive engineer, MPSTDC