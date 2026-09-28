Rajwada Bus Accident: Three Booked After Indore Bus Crash Kills Two, Mob Vandalises Vehicle | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died, and another was injured after an AICTCL bus operating under the PM Seva scheme met with an accident in Indore. Following the incident, an angry crowd allegedly vandalised the bus and pelted it with stones. MG Road police have registered an FIR against three named individuals and are trying to identify others allegedly involved in the vandalism.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Tasheel, a supervisor with MS Combing Company.

Watch Video:

Indore - A bus reportedly hit three people in the Rajwada area of Indore, leaving one person dead and others injured. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/mbDS6founW — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 28, 2026

According to the complaint, a crowd gathered at the spot immediately after the accident and began damaging the bus. Three youths, identified as Abhishek Thakur, Vijay Yadav and Pankaj, allegedly incited people and pelted stones at the vehicle.

The stone-pelting shattered the bus windows and caused extensive damage. Police are examining available footage from the scene to identify others involved. Officials said more people could be named as accused as the investigation progresses.

Driver Says Accelerator Pressed Accidentally

Following the accident, police detained bus driver Dhanraj Gangle for questioning. During preliminary questioning, Gangle reportedly told police that he had not engaged the handbrake while the bus was stationary.

He claimed that the accelerator of the automatic bus was accidentally pressed, causing the vehicle to move and resulting in the accident. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and verifying the driver's statement.

Three people were initially injured in the accident and were rushed for medical treatment. Two of them, identified as Chhotu alias Ganesh and Jitendra Sharma, later succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The third injured person, Radheshyam, is currently receiving medical care.

Police are continuing their investigation into both the fatal accident and the subsequent vandalism. Further action will be taken after identifying additional suspects from footage and other evidence collected from the scene.