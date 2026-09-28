Tingling, Numbness And Weakness With Back Pain May Signal Nerve Damage, Warns Spine Expert In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pain in the lower back or legs accompanied by tingling, numbness or weakness may indicate increasing pressure on a nerve and should not be managed only with painkillers or steroids, said Pune-based spine surgeon Dr Ketan Dilip Deshpande during EndospineCon 2026.

He stressed that prolonged nerve compression can lead to permanent damage and, in severe cases, paralysis. Surgery timing varies from patient to patient, but treatment before irreversible nerve damage offers better chances of recovery.

Once severe nerve damage has occurred, even endoscopic surgery may not restore lost nerve function.

On the third day of the conference, a cadaveric workshop was organised at Sri Aurobindo Hospital's IRKED Centre.

Delegates practised endoscopic procedures at six stations under the guidance of more than 30 experts, focusing on developing surgical skills through hands-on training.

Dr Girish Datar said more than 80% of patients with persistent back pain do not require surgery.

Of around 40 patients he sees daily, only 8-10 typically need surgery. Physiotherapy, exercise, nutrition and evaluation for vitamin deficiencies, muscle weakness and dehydration can help in other cases.

Dr Venkatesh Kumar from Chennai said around 80% of cervical spine problems can be managed with medicines and exercise. When needed, doctors may consider injections or minimally invasive surgery, including endoscopic procedures through an incision about 6 mm.

Air pollution harms more than lungs: Experts

Air pollution is a year-round health concern and can affect organs beyond the lungs as pollutants enter the bloodstream, experts said at the concluding session of ICAAICON 2026 on Saturday.

The four-day national conference, organised jointly by the Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology (ICAAI) and others, drew more than 500 doctors, researchers and healthcare professionals.

Dr Arvind Kumar said over 58% of the country’s area is affected by pollution and the issue should not be viewed as limited to Delhi or north India.

He said polluted air can affect multiple organs and may also have implications for pregnant women and unborn children.

ICAAI secretary Dr Raj Kumar said not every respiratory illness is caused by allergy, while experts noted that Indore’s air quality is currently better than that of north India.

The conference featured discussions on allergies, asthma, pollution, advanced diagnostics and treatment. Senior Jaipur specialist Dr Suresh Kulwal received the ICAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2026