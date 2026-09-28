Indore Rajwada Horror 2 Killed As Electric City Bus Ploughs Into Bystanders, Auto-Rickshaw | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific road accident took place at the bustling Rajwada area on Sunday afternoon, when a speeding IMC electric city bus (PM Bus Sewa) ploughed into bystanders and an auto-rickshaw near the banyan tree, leaving two persons dead and two others injured.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Sunday as the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The deceased were identified as auto driver Ganesh alias Pintu Tangade (36), a resident of Ashok Nagar, Chhota Bangarda and Jitendra Sharma (40), a Rau resident.

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage that surfaced shortly after the incident, the bus (MP09-BS-8926) was travelling at high speed near the city bus stand near Rajwada.

Shakuntala, an eyewitness, stated that the bus first violently slammed into a parked auto-rickshaw, crushing its driver, Ganesh, who fell under the wheels and sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A street vendor selling bags nearby and two pedestrians crossing the road were also hit and injured in the crash, she added.

The CCTV footage depicts chaotic scenes as the front bumper threw off two people, while the rear tyres ran over two others before the vehicle lost control completely and swerved towards a 'puja samagri' shop.

Outraged public vandalises bus; driver detained

Immediately following the crash, panicking passengers inside the bus were safely evacuated by locals gathered at the spot.

Fuelled by anger over the reckless driving, an outraged mob pelted the bus with stones and bricks, shattering its windscreens and window panes.

Driver Dhanraj Gangle attempted to flee the scene following the collision but was caught by the police.

Bus driver slammed the accelerator instead of the brake

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya confirmed the details of the incident. Based on preliminary investigations, TI Sisodiya said driver negligence was the primary cause of the accident, as the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

"The driver is currently in police custody, and a case is being registered based on the complaint filed by Radheshyam Bhati (60), a resident of Chanakyapuri Colony, Dewas. Strict legal action will be taken," stated TI Sisodiya.

Second near-miss incident handled

Shortly after the crash, a second IMC city bus caused a momentary scare when a driver tried to start the vehicle to move it aside.

The driver lost balance as the steering wheel was locked in a turned position, causing the bus to surge as soon as the engine started.

Police personnel on duty placed heavy stones in front of the tyres to stop the vehicle, preventing a second potential tragedy.

Cong seeks Rs 1 cr relief

City Congress president Chintu Choukse alleged that poor maintenance of buses under the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Bus Service led to the death of a youth at Rajwada on Sunday.

He visited MY Hospital and met two injured persons. Choukse demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh each for the injured. He also sought their treatment at a good hospital and a high-level inquiry into the accident.