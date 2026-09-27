BJP Leader, Husband Assaulted After Dispute In Indore's Nandbag; Both Sides File FIRs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night dispute in Indore’s Nandbag area turned into a physical fight between a local BJP leader and her neighbours, with both sides alleging assault against each other. The incident took place after a verbal argument escalated, following which the BJP leader and her husband were allegedly beaten by their neighbours. Both parties reached Banganga police station late Saturday night and filed complaints over the assault.

According to Banganga police, the incident took place in Nandbag. Rinku alias Diksha, the BJP booth president of Ward 16, alleged that her neighbours Vijay, Rahul Sharma and others assaulted her and her husband.

Police said the dispute initially involved a verbal argument between the two sides. The situation escalated soon after, with both groups allegedly engaging in a physical fight.

Diksha alleged that Vijay and his family members assaulted her and her husband and pushed them to the ground on the road. Following the incident, members of both sides recorded videos of each other during the altercation. Some of the videos of the fight later surfaced on social media and went viral.

After the incident, both groups reached the Banganga police station late at night. Police arranged medical examinations of the people involved and began taking action based on the complaints received from both sides.

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Meanwhile, some local residents have made allegations against the BJP leader, claiming that she allegedly misbehaves with residents by taking the name of a local councillor. These allegations are part of the claims being examined by the police.

The Banganga police are investigating the allegations made by both parties to establish the circumstances that led to the dispute and the subsequent assault.

Police are also examining the videos circulating on social media as part of the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the evidence and statements recorded from those involved.

No conclusion has been reached regarding the competing allegations, and the police investigation is underway.