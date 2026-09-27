Indore MGM College, MY Hospital Workers Protest Over Two Months Of Unpaid Wages | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM College and MY Hospital housekeeping and security workers engaged through BVG India Limited have gone two months without pay. The workers submitted a memorandum seeking administrative intervention and immediate release of their pending wages.

Worker Anmol Raghuvanshi said employees were facing financial difficulties due to the delay.

He alleged that workers demanding their salaries were threatened with termination and that some employees were removed on what they termed false allegations.

“Whenever we demand our salary, we are threatened with being removed from the job. Many workers come from poor families and have responsibilities including rent and children’s expenses,” Raghuvanshi said.

Several workers, including women employees, reached the collector’s office and appealed to the administration to ensure payment of their pending salaries. They staged a protest at the collector’s office alleging that their payments are pending.

BVG India Limited, however, attributed the delay to pending payments from the concerned authority, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES).

The company said it was selected through a tender process in December and had deployed employees and continued facility management operations since then.

It said it paid salaries regularly from December, while payments for the contracted services have remained pending since March.

The company said the prolonged delay in receiving dues had created financial difficulties and affected timely salary disbursement. BVG added that it was coordinating with the concerned department to expedite clearance of the pending amount.

Through the memorandum, they sought collector Shivam Verma’s intervention to resolve the issue and ensure timely wage payments.