38-Year-Old Woman’s Decomposed Body Found In Bathroom After Neighbours Report Foul Smell In Indore

38-year-old Woman’s Decomposed Body Found In Home Bathroom After Neighbours Report Foul Smell In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed body of a 38-year-old woman was found in the bathroom of her home in Indore on Friday evening. The neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the house at Suryadev Nagar and alerted her relatives. Police identified the woman as Anuradha Ektare. The cause of her death is yet to be established. According to police, the relatives informed them after receiving a call from neighbours.

Officers reached the house, broke open the lock and found Anuradha’s body in the bathroom. Its condition suggested she may have died several days earlier, though police said the time of death would be determined through the investigation and post-mortem examination.

Anuradha had been living alone since her mother, Ranjana, died last year, relatives said. They told police that she preferred to keep to herself and did not welcome interference in her personal life. As a result, family members did not visit her frequently. Relatives also said people occasionally visited the house.

Neighbours became concerned on Friday when they detected a strong odour from the property. They contacted Anuradha’s relatives, who then called the police.

Officers inspected the house before sending the body for a post-mortem examination on Friday evening. The examination was scheduled for Saturday.

Relatives have not raised suspicion against anyone so far, according to the information available to police. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the death, including the possibility of an accident. They also plan to speak to people who had visited Anuradha’s home to establish when she was last seen and whether anyone had noticed anything unusual.

Police said the post-mortem findings would help establish the cause of death. Until then, investigators have not determined whether the death was accidental or caused by another factor. Further action will depend on the medical findings and statements gathered during the inquiry.