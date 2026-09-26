 Unregistered Clinic Sealed In Indore; Officials Find Patients On IV Drips, Large Stock Of Injections
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Unregistered Clinic Sealed In Indore; Officials Find Patients On IV Drips, Large Stock Of Injections

Officials sealed an unregistered clinic in Indore’s Chhoti Kumhar Khadi after allegedly finding patients being admitted and administered IV drips, along with a large quantity of injections. Authorities said the operator lacked a medical degree recognised in Madhya Pradesh and the clinic had no Nursing Home Act registration documents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 25, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
Unregistered Clinic Sealed In Indore; Officials Find Patients On IV Drips, Large Stock Of Injections
Unregistered Clinic Sealed In Indore; Officials Find Patients On IV Drips, Large Stock Of Injections | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unregistered clinic located in Chhoti Kumhar Khadi was sealed following directions from district collector Shivam Verma, officials said.

The action was carried out by urban development block medical officer Dr Sushma Boriwal, along with pharmacist Kamta Prasad and computer operator Saurabh Bansal.

According to officials, the clinic was being operated by Dr Sumit Mandal, who was found to have no degree recognised for any system of medicine valid in Madhya Pradesh.

Officials also reported that no documents related to registration under the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home Act were available at the clinic.

During the inspection, a large quantity of injections was allegedly found at the premises.

Officials further found that patients were being admitted and treated with intravenous drips, raising concerns over the nature of medical services being provided there.

The clinic was subsequently sealed in the interest of public health, with officials citing alleged violations of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home Act.

The inspection was part of action against unauthorised medical establishments operating without the required qualifications and registrations.

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