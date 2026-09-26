Indore Ragging Complaint: MTH Hospital Begins Action, Senior Doctors Served Show-Cause Notices |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MGM Medical College and MTH Hospital administration has initiated action following a complaint concerning alleged ragging and duty-related issues involving PG student Dr Simmi Yadav.

Show-cause notices have been issued to department head Dr Nilesh Dalal and other senior doctors linked to the complaint.

Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria held a meeting with doctors, PG students and senior residents to discuss the allegations, duty arrangements, workplace environment, stress management and communication.

He said the hospital follows a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and that bullying, harassment or inappropriate behaviour by seniors towards juniors would be treated seriously.

An anti-ragging committee and two other committees have been constituted to examine the complaint.

The administration said further action would be based on their findings and reports. The department's unit head has also been changed on a rotational basis, with another professor assigned the responsibility.

Two senior professors from the PSM department, Dr Salil Sakalle and Dr Beena, have been appointed as observers to monitor the department, interact with students daily and report concerns directly to the dean.

Dr Ghanghoria also directed that PG doctors should not be assigned more than 12 hours of duty, with an eight-hour roster under normal circumstances.

The case follows complaints submitted to the NMC alleging ragging, mental harassment, humiliation and threats after Dr Simmi Yadav was hospitalised following an alleged insulin overdose.