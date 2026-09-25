Indore Ganeshotsav 2026: Residents Begin Ganpati Visarjan At Artficial Ponds; Grand Tableaux Procession To Start By 6pm After Aarti At Khajrana Ganesh

Indore Ganeshotsav 2026: Indore is all set to bid adeiu to their beloved Bappa on Anant Chaturdashi. Immersion of small Ganpati idols has already started, while big pandals will take out grand procession starting 5pm in the evening. Devotees offered last prayers to Ganpati Bappa, performed aarti before heading for the visarjan. Similarly, Indore Collector Sivam Verma will perform aarti at famous Khajrana Ganesh temple around 5pm, following which rallies of Ganesh tableaux across the city will begin.

According to the instructions of In-charge Mayor Rajendra Rathod and Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Indore Municipal Corporation has made special arrangements for the immersion of Ganesha idols in the city keeping in view the environment and water conservation. Arrangements have been made for the immersion of Ganesha idols at more than 100 places in the city.

Artifical ponds for eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan

General Administration in-charge Nandkishore Paharia and Water Works in-charge Abhishek Sharma 'Bablu' said that small artificial ponds have been created at various places to reduce river pollution. Residents have already started immersion of their small Ganpati statues in these water tanks after performing all rituals. A detailed traffic plan for Indore Ganesh Immersion Procession has also been issued.

Read Also Indore Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 25: Traffic Diversions Begin At 3 PM

Check Indore Ganesh Visarjan Traffic Plan

Indore Ganesh Procession Route 2026: The rallies will begin from different parts of the city and culminate at the DRP Line intersection. After reaching DRP Line, the tableaux will proceed through Chikmagalur Intersection, Jail Road, MG Road, Mrignayani, Fruit Market, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazar, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazar and Rajwada. After the procession, tableaux will return to their respective locations through the Municipal Corporation area.

Traffic restrictions will come into effect from 3 pm on September 25 and will continue until the procession ends. Police officials said the duration of restrictions may be modified depending on crowd movement and traffic conditions.