Indore Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 25: Traffic Diversions Begin At 3 PM | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic Management Police issued a detailed traffic plan for the Anant Chaturdashi procession tomorrow (September 25).

The diversions will remain in force from 3 pm until the procession ends. Officials said the timing may change depending on crowd size and traffic pressure.

The tableaux from different parts of the city will assemble at DRP Line Square and move through Chikmanglur Square, Jail Road Square, MG Road, Mrignayani Square, Fruit Market, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazar, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazar, Rajwada and Nagar Nigam before proceeding to their respective destinations.

· Traffic from Marimata Square towards the railway station and bus stand will be diverted through Bhagirathpura Tiraha, MR-4, below Rajkumar Bridge, Vallabh Nagar Tiraha and GSITS.

· Traffic from Jawahar Marg towards Nandlalpura and Yashwant Road will be diverted through Saifee Square, Hathipala, Bada Rawla and Ravji Bazaar police station.

· Traffic from Madhumilan Square towards Nandlalpura, Yashwant Road and Rajmohalla can use Forest Tiraha, Agrasen Square and Sapna-Sangeeta Road.

· Traffic from Regal Square and Lieutenant Square towards Marimata Square can use Vallabh Nagar Tiraha, below Rajkumar Bridge, MR-4 and Bhagirathpura Tiraha.

· Traffic from Regal Square towards Mrignayani, Rajwada and Yashwant Road through Shastri Bridge should use GPO Square, Forest Tiraha, Agrasen Square and Sapna-Sangeeta Road.

· Parking of all types of vehicles will be prohibited around Nandlalpura, Yashwant Road, Ram-Lakshman Bazaar, Narsingh Bazaar, G. Sachchidanand, Gorakund, Shakkar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Rajwada and Krishnapura Bridge.

· Vehicles travelling on Jawahar Marg should instead use Rajmohalla or Malganj Square, Biabani, Dargah Square and Collector Square.

· Vehicles travelling from Malharganj police station towards MG Road, Rajwada and Mrignayani should use the route via ACP Office Malharganj, Badwali Chowki, Subhash Marg and Nagar Nigam.

· Several roads, including parts of Bhagirathpura, Nagar Nigam, Rajkumar Bridge, Regal Square, Saifee Square, Sanjay Setu, Nandlalpura, Dargah, Malganj and Gorakund, will remain restricted. Vehicle entry will also be completely prohibited along the entire procession route during the event.

· Heavy vehicles will be restricted on several routes, including Regal Square-Gandhi Bhavan, Vallabh Nagar-Rajkumar Bridge, Patthar Godam-Rajkumar Bridge, Pardeshipura-Bhandari Bridge, Marimata-Imli Bazaar, Bada Ganpati-Tori Corner, Chandan Nagar-Gangwal and Mhow Naka-Collector Square.

Police urged citizens and devotees to use alternative routes, avoid unnecessary travel in crowded areas and use e-rickshaws or two-wheelers for pick-up and drop-off where required.

Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and police vehicles will not be affected by the restrictions. Citizens can report traffic problems on the Traffic Helpline at 7049107620 or use the Indore Traffic Saathi app.