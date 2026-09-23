₹8.04 Lakh Edible Oil Stock Seized During Quality Check In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration has launched a special campaign to check the quality of edible oils coming into Indore from outside the state and prevent adulteration, an officer said on Tuesday.

During the campaign, officials conducted a surprise inspection at New Guru Nanak Traders in Siyaganj and collected five samples of edible oils from different brands for testing.

According to senior food officer Manish Swami, the samples included Postman edible oil, Rani Gold filtered groundnut oil, Shri Hari refined palmolein oil, Sarvottam rice bran oil and Fagun sesame oil.

The samples were sealed and sent to the State Food Laboratory for quality testing. Officials will take further legal action after receiving the reports.

During the inspection, officials also seized 3,071 kg and 1,170 litres of the concerned edible oil stocks. The total estimated value of the seized stock is Rs 8,03,700.

As part of the campaign, officials also inspected the Blinkit and Zepto central warehouses at Arjun Barod.

Officials found no expired food items during the inspection. Officials said both warehouses had shifted to the location about three months ago, and their records and other arrangements were in order.